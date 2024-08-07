When PM Modi can stop Russia-Ukraine war, why can't he ensure justice for Vinesh: Cong

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday alleged that wrestler Vinesh Phogat was the victim of a "conspiracy" and took a swipe at the government, asking that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi can stop the Russia-Ukraine war, then why can't he ensure justice for the Indian grappler.

In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50 kg final, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

She had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night. Before this morning, she was assured of at least a silver medal but will now be coming back empty-handed due to the disqualification.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said Phogat hoisted the country's tricolour in the Paris Olympics by winning the pre-quarter, quarter final and semi-final within seven hours.

"World wrestling gold medalist Yui Susaki, who had not lost even once in the last 82 bouts, was defeated by the daughter of India and the Indian flag was hoisted. Vinesh Phogat did not lose on the wrestling mat but lost to the politics of conspiracy. She was sacrificed for the politics of sports," Surjewala said.

He said every citizen of the country was celebrating on Tuesday as if their own daughter had won.

"But the ruling party, the sports minister, the prime minister and the BJP national president were avoiding congratulating Vinesh Phogat," he said.

"Vinesh was the same female wrestler who...raised voice against PM Modi's favourite Brij Bhushan Singh, sat on dharna for more than 140 days for women wrestlers, she was dragged on the road by BJP police and an FIR was filed against her. Despite all this, she hoisted the tricolour in the Olympics, but a conspiracy defeated her," Surjewala said.

"Who are those people who were not able to digest Vinesh Phogat's victories and who had stabbed her in the back? Were our own people have a problem with her medal," he said.

While the PM and other ministers lauded athletes with encouraging posts when they lost but did not do so when Phogat won three bouts in one day, Surjewala said.

"When she lost, the PM and ministers started posting tweets of sympathy. We don't want sympathy, we want justice," the Congress leader said.

Why are the Wrestling Federation of India and the government keeping mum and not knocking the doors of the International Olympic Committee, he asked. "Why is sports minister here and not in Paris." The prime minister who can get the Ukraine-Russia war stopped, why cannot he get justice for Phogat, Surjewala asked.

The Congress leader said what were the officials who were with her doing as the rule states that if the athlete withdraws with injury, she keeps the medal she had already won.

"They would have done a weight check, and if it was more, they could have advised her to withdraw with injury to keep the medal," he said.

Surjewala slammed Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for stating in Parliament that lakhs were spent on her training. "We will return all that money and more if they ensure justice her," Surjewala said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said India's pride, Phogat defeated world champions but has been disqualified due to technical reasons.

"She went through a lot. From protesting at the footpath for justice to reaching the pinnacle podium of the Olympics. It is extremely distressing of what she must be going through," Kharge said in a post on X.

"The government should make all efforts to make an appeal with the @iocmedia and provide justice to our champion. We are with you Vinesh Phogat and our prayers are with you. Your courage is forever inspiring. We believe that you will return to the ring with greater determination," he said.

Terming wrestler Phogat's disqualification from the Olympics as "unfortunate", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, hoped the Indian Olympic Association will strongly challenge this decision and expressed confidence that she will come back stronger to the wrestling arena.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "It is unfortunate that Vinesh Phogat, India's pride, who reached the finals after defeating world champion wrestlers, was disqualified on technical grounds. We have full hope that the Indian Olympic Association will strongly challenge this decision and provide justice to the daughter of the country." "Vinesh is not one to give up, we are confident that she will come back stronger to the wrestling arena. You have always made the country proud Vinesh. Even today the whole country stands with you as your strength," the former Congress chief said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed Phogat for "giving strength to millions of dreams" with her "incredible journey" and expressed confidence that she will come back even stronger.

"I have seen your courage, hard work and dedication. You were fighting for the dreams of millions of girls of the country in the Olympic arena...Your brilliant game filled the entire country with pride," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.

"The position you have reached through your tireless hard work fighting all the challenges was not easy. This incredible journey of yours has given strength to millions of dreams," she said. PTI ASK ASK ANB ANB