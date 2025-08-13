When Rahul Gandhi targets pillars of Indian democracy, sweets are distributed in Pak: MP CM

Indore, Aug 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday accused opposition leader Rahul Gandhi of doing politics against national interests, saying when he makes comments against the pillars of democracy, sweets are distributed in Pakistan.

He said armed forces showed great valour and courage against terrorists during Operation Sindoor, carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"On one hand, there is an atmosphere of patriotism, while on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi and his party are not refraining from vote bank politics. He (Gandhi) makes derogatory comments about the pillars of democracy like the Supreme Court, the Election Commission and the armed forces. When Rahul Gandhi makes such comments, sweets are distributed in neighbouring Pakistan," the CM told reporters in Indore.

Yadav said Gandhi should refrain from doing politics against national interests and join campaigns like 'Tiranga Yatra' in view of the Independence Day.

On Gandhi's allegation of 'vote theft', the chief minister said he should raise his objection by submitting an affidavit to the Election Commission, but instead, he is creating a ruckus on the road.

Yadav said Gandhi had similarly tried to create an atmosphere of confusion among the public a few years ago by using the slogan 'Chowkidar Chor Hai', but later he had to apologise in the Supreme Court.

Gandhi had unconditionally apologised to the Supreme Court for wrongfully attributing the phrase ‘chowkidar chor hai’ to the court.

"I would like to tell Gandhi that just waving the book of the Constitution won't work. They will also have to behave according to the basic spirit of the Constitution," Yadav said and termed Rahul Gandhi as a "threat" to democracy.

Earlier, the chief minister participated in the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Indore.

People from different walks of life participated, holding the national flag in their hands, amid patriotic slogans. PTI HWP MAS NSK