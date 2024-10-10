When Ratan Tata imparted Manmohan Singh's security team a lesson on excellence!

Lucknow, Oct 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Asim Arun, a former IPS officer, shared a heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata on Thursday, recalling how during his stint with the elite SPG in 2007-08, he discovered Tata's fetish for excellence.

SPG, with 'zero error' as its motto, refers to the Special Protection Group that is tasked with the Prime Minister's security.

"I remember that Tata Motors had designed custom bulletproof vehicles for the SPG but he expressed no disappointment when the SPG began purchasing BMWs instead," the minister shared on social media.

"If Tata Motors wants to stay in the market, it must compete. The SPG will always choose the best car. I'll have my team study the BMW, incorporate its features into the Safari, and move forward. The pursuit of excellence is a continuous journey," the Uttar Pradesh social welfare minister recalled Tata as saying.

On another occasion, he recalled, as part of the SPG, he was tasked with the security of the then prime minister Manmohan Singh and assigned the responsibility of escorting Tata from Taj Mansingh Hotel in New Delhi.

Arun said he was surprised to see Tata opting to stay in a regular hotel room instead of a presidential suite and travel in a nearly 50-year-old Mercedes with just a driver.

"What threat could there be to me," he remarked to Arun's query on Tata not having any security or assistants tailing him.

Arun recalled that as they drove to the venue, Tata was distinctly uncomfortable as he noticed a pilot car from the SPG ahead of his vehicle.

Arun reflected on how most would feel important in such a situation, but Tata was visibly uncomfortable until the pilot car was taken away.

Later Tata delivered a lecture on "Developing Excellence in an Organisation". After the session, as Arun accompanied Tata to the airport, he asked the industry doyen his formula for developing excellence.

"Break down your company or department's work into sub-processes and ensure each one is perfected. Build processes and strong quality control systems. The final result will only be excellent if the elements feeding into it are perfect," Arun recalled Tata telling him.

The minister also shared in his post a 'thank you' letter he had received from Tata. "Ratan Tata was a man who lived in peace, and it was a privilege to experience his calm and wisdom firsthand," Arun recalled. PTI KIS MAN ZMN