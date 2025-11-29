When Siddhant Chaturvedi was mistaken as stand-up comedian Samay Raina by fan

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi said he was once mistaken as Samay Raina by a fan and added he didn’t feel bad about it and was rather happy for the YouTuber and stand-up comedian’s growing popularity.

The actor known for films like “Gully Boy”, “Gehraiyaan”, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan”, and “Dhadak 2”, said while he was at an airport in Kerala, little did he imagine that a fan encounter will turn out to be a "crazy" moment.

“I was travelling back from Kerala, I thought who would know me here. Suddenly, a guy came up to me and said, ‘I’m a huge fan of yours and I’ve watched everything that you’ve done.’ I got excited when he said that and thanked him. Then he was like, ‘Can I have a selfie?’ I said, ‘Yes’. Then he said, ‘Why did your show shut down?’, I thought he was referring to ‘Inside Edge 3’.

He further said, ‘You should come up with a show again, it was really good and hilarious.’ I got confused. How can someone find ‘Inside Edge’ funny? I thought maybe he has a different taste. I was looking at him from a distance. He walked to his friend and said, ‘Bro, Samay Raina.’ It was a crazy thing,” Chaturvedi said.

The actor said he is “proud” of Raina, who was embroiled in a controversy early this year.

Raina got into trouble after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on parents and sex at his now-deleted web show, “India's Got Latent”, led to a massive furore, with multiple police complaints filed against the two and those involved with the show.

“He has been through a lot, I’m so proud and happy that this has happened. We joked about it,” Chaturvedi said.

The actor was talking at a session, ‘Rooted in Reality’, on day one of IFP Season 15, the multi-disciplinary creative festival being held at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios.

On a query about seeking truth in the work that he does, Chaturvedi said the credit should go to creative people who work behind-the-scenes ensuring the story is told in the most honest way.

“In case of ‘Dhadak 2’, the credit goes to my director, Shazia Iqbal. She has been working on the film for two-and-half years, and till she wasn’t ready she didn’t narrate it to anyone. When I heard it, I immediately said, ‘Yes’. The truth comes from the pen, from the writers, it translates to the direction and then to actors,” the actor said.

“It was difficult to make it and even release it. It took time to push it out. We are just actors and we can listen and act it out. Truth has been lost and we need to find the truth. As young actors we are trying to find truth and entertain you, but everything else is by writer, director, and producer,” he said. PTI KKP ATR NB NB