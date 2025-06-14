When SP forms govt, Emperor Harshvardhan's golden statue will be installed: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Jun 14 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday that when his party would form the government, a golden statue of Emperor Harshvardhan of Kannauj would be installed.

"When SP government comes to power in the state, a golden statue of Emperor Harshvardhan of Kannauj will be installed," he said after returning from paying tribute in Farrukhabad district to one of the party's founding members, Chhote Singh Yadav, who passed away on Friday.

Emperor Harshvardhan was a king in ancient India who ruled from 606 AD to 647 AD, and his capital was in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh.

After returning from Farrukhabad, Akhilesh reached the SP office in Kannauj, where he met SP leaders and workers and talked to reporters.

Remembering Chhote Singh's contribution, the SP chief said his death is a big loss for the party.

"We will work to take forward the socialist legacy by following the path shown by him," the former Uttar Pradesh CM said.

Yadav also took a jibe at the Modi and Adityanath governments and said, "Everything was built by the socialists, but by putting up a pillar, they will say that we built the road." The SP chief said that in the 2027 UP assembly polls, the people of Kannauj will defeat the BJP.

Describing the law and order situation in the state as "extremely worrying," he said, "Women and daughters are not safe. Corruption is at its peak in the BJP government, and there is looting in every department." Yadav also spoke about the power situation in the state, and people are suffering from heat due to the power crisis. The BJP government has not done anything to increase power generation in nine years, he alleged.

He also spoke about the Ahmedabad plane crash and hoped that such an incident would not happen again.