When were we ever far apart? Gehlot on relationship with Pilot

Jaipur, Jun 11 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday dismissed any strained relationship with his former deputy Sachin Pilot saying, "When were we ever far apart? We were never distant." He also said the love and affection will continue to remain between them.

Gehlot's remark hinted at a possible softness in relations between the two senior Congress leaders after years of political tussle.

Gehlot made the comments while attending a memorial event in Dausa marking the death anniversary of former Union minister and Sachin Pilot's father Rajesh Pilot.

The ceremony, which included a tribute and an exhibition on Rajesh Pilot's life and legacy, was attended by several Congress leaders including AICC Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, leader of oppostion Tikaram Jully, many of the party MPs and MLAs, former ministers, former MLAs and party office bearers.

Apart from them, a large number of party workers and local people were present at the programme held on the 25th death anniversary of Rajesh Pilot.

At the crowded venue, reporters asked Gehlot what was the message behind the two leaders coming close.

Responding with a smile, Gehlot said, "Ham Door Kab The? Ham Dur The Hi Nahi. Prem Mohabbat Bani Rahti Hai aur Bani Rahegi. (When were we ever far apart? We were never distant. Love and affection remain and will continue to remain)." Pilot as well as other leaders were also near him when the senior Congress leader made the remarks.

Remembering Rajesh Pilot, Gehlot said that he and Pilot were together in Parliament and his commitment towards the farmers and the poor is still remembered.

"Today we are paying tribute to him. Look at the enthusiasm of the people. Young as well as elderly people have come. Those who have worked with him have also come. People who have heard about him have also come. This gathering in itself is a message about the kind of personality he had. I have worked with him and memories of that time have also been refreshed today," Gehlot said.

Sachin Pilot said his father served the nation while being in the Indian Air Force and later in politics.

"I am proud of him that while being in the army and later in politics, he established new dimensions that even after sitting on high posts, a person can keep his hands clean and can reach heights even after being born in a poor family," he said.

"Today it has been 25 years of his death and he is still with me. His way of working and dedication is an ideal for us. I hope that the coming generation will take inspiration from him and we all will follow the path that he has shown," he said.

"I can proudly say that Pilot sahab was a leader who united people. He united people, reduced distances and served the country through Congress party. Today we all remember him," he said.

Sachin Pilot accompanied Gehlot during the exhibition and briefed him about it.

Rajesh Pilot died in a road accident in Dausa on June 11, 2000. He was Dausa MP at that time.

The death anniversary programme is held every year by Sachin Pilot in Dausa.

Sachin Pilot recently visited Gehlot at his residence to invite him for this programme.

Tussle between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot began after the Congress came to power in December 2018 and a tug of war started for the post of chief minister. Gehlot being a two-time chief minister won the race and was at the helm for a third time while Sachin Pilot, who was the PCC chief at that time, was appointed his deputy.

However, the palpable discord between the two leaders came in the open in 2020 when Pilot along with a section of Congress MLAs revolted against the leadership of Gehlot. It led to a month-long political crisis that ended after the party high-command's assurance to look into the issues raised by Pilot.

Following the revolt by Pilot and 18 other MLAs, Gehlot used terms such as "gaddar" (traitor), "nakara" (incapable) and "nikamma" (worthless) for Pilot and accused him of being involved with BJP leaders in a conspiracy to topple the Congress government in the state.

It was during this revolt that Pilot lost his posts of deputy chief minister and PCC president.

In September 2022, a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting was convened at the chief minister' residence to pass a one-line resolution authorising the party high-command to take a decision on a change in the state leadership as Gehlot was in the race for the party president's post.

However, the meeting could not take place because a parallel meeting was convened at the residence of the then state parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal, where many of the Congress MLAs gave their resignation letters addressed to the Assembly speaker against any move of the party high-command to make Pilot the new chief minister.

In April 2023, Pilot had observed a fast at the Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur to demand action in cases of alleged corruption related to Vasundhara Raje led previous BJP government in the state.

The was another front Pilot had opened against the then Gehlot government, apparently accusing the government of not taking action on corruption cases of the previous BJP government. PTI SDA ZMN