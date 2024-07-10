When will Centre probe electoral bond payments to BJP by excise policy case approvers: AAP

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The AAP on Wednesday questioned the Centre when will it probe the crores of rupees paid to the BJP through electoral bonds by the companies of accused turned approvers in the excise policy case.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP on the issue.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the companies of the approvers in the excise policy case paid crores of rupees to the BJP through electoral bonds.

"When will the BJP led Central government get probe conducted into the money openly paid to the party through electoral bonds by the accused, who have become approvers in the excise policy case," he asked.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been made accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case without any evidence, recovery or money trail, Bharadwaj said in a press conference.

"But when will the ED make the BJP an accused as its clear that it got money from the accused in the case through electoral bonds and its money trail is established," he questioned.

Bharadwaj claimed the BJP obtained several thousand crore rupees through electoral bonds from different companies, including some against those investigations were launched by the ED and the Income Tax (IT) department.

Big companies paid crores of rupees to the BJP through electoral bonds due to the investigations and raids, he claimed citing the names of different companies. PTI VIT AS AS