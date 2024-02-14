When will Pulwama martyrs get justice, asks Rahul

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said countless questions are yet to be answered on the Pulwama terror attack and asked when will the security personnel killed in the assault get justice.

On the anniversary of the terror attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in 2019, Gandhi shared a video on his social media handles of his recent interaction with the family members of the security personnel killed in the incident at the Congress headquarters here.

In the video, the family members of the slain soldiers talk about their ordeal after they got to know about the attack. Several of them also asked why the investigation into the attack was not completed till now.

In his post along with the video, Gandhi said, "Five years of Pulwama attack! No hearing, no hope and countless questions that are yet to be answered. When will the martyrs get justice?" In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said: "We pay our sincere tributes and salutations to the indomitable courage and valour of the Pulwama martyrs. The nation shall forever be indebted to their supreme sacrifice. Lest We Forget." Pakistan-linked terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama on February 14, 2019, killing 40 personnel. PTI ASK RC