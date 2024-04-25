Etawah (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attacked the Samajwadi Party and asked when will the Akhilesh Yadav-led party provide an account of 'mangalsutra' of wives of the karsevaks killed in police firing in 1990.

Adityanath's attack on the SP came a day after SP leader Dimple Yadav on Wednesday said the BJP should answer "who snatched the mangalsutra of wives of soldiers" killed in Pulwama.

The chief minister sought accountability in the deaths of karsevaks and murders of MLAs that took place during the SP rule, according to an official statement.

In October 1990, during the Mulayam Singh Yadav's government, police had fired on the karsevaks marching towards Ayodhya, in which at least five people were killed.

Citing the killings of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, Raju Pal and advocate Umesh Pal, Adityanath questioned, "When will the Samajwadi Party provide an account of the mangalsutra belonging to Alka Rai, Pooja Pal, Jaya Pal, and the wives of the karsevaks?" The SP should answer what happened to the widows of six people killed along with Krishnanand Rai in Ghazipur by the mafia, the CM said.

He continued, "The mafia, which flourished under the SP government, kidnapped VHP's international treasurer Nandkishore Rungta and mercilessly murdered him. What happened to his widow. The SP has never expressed remorse for its actions. They prioritise politics over the nation's welfare, whereas the BJP engages in politics for the betterment of the country." The chief minister was addressing a public meeting in Jaswantnagar in Etawah, where he urged voters to support Jaiveer Singh, the BJP candidate from Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.

During the event, several SP workers joined the BJP.

Speaking at the meeting, the CM condemned the SP government for the violence against Ram devotees in Ayodhya.

On Wednesday, Dimple Yadav had said, "Those who talk of the mangalsutra should also talk about the Pulwama incident. Our soldiers were martyred and the mangalsutra of their wives were snatched from them." She was referring to Modi's allegations at an election rally that if the Congress came to power, it would "redistribute" the wealth of people to Muslims citing former prime minister Manmohan Singh's statement that the minority community had the "first claim" on the country's resources.

"They won't even spare your 'mangalsutra'," Modi had said in Banswara, Rajasthan.

Adityanath also held election rally in Agra alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the Agra rally, the CM targeted the Congress and the INDIA bloc.

The SP and the Congress are a part of the opposition INDIA bloc and are fighting the Lok Sabha polls together in Uttar Pradesh. PTI CDN CDN KVK KVK