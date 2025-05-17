When will Stalin break silence on ED searches on TASMAC, asks Palaniswami

Chennai, May 17 (PTI) AIADMK top leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday slammed the DMK regime for searches by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on premises linked to his party leader, Sevur S Ramachandran and a former MLA, Neethipathi.

Palaniswami alleged that the Enforcement Directorate's searches in the alleged Rs 1,000 crore TASMAC scam has frightened Chief Minister M K Stalin and hence, he has resorted to such vengeful action using the DVAC.

"When will Stalin break his silence on the searches in TASMAC," asked Palaniswami.

Further, the leader of opposition dismissed the vigilance action against his party leaders as "fabricated, false cases," and vowed to legally face them and succeed.

There was no official statement (till 4.30 PM on Saturday) from DVAC regarding the searches on premises linked to the AIADMK leaders. PTI VGN VGN SA