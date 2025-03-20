'When will women in Delhi receive Rs 2,500 monthly honorarium', Atishi questions BJP

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Atishi on Thursday sought to know when will women in Delhi receive the Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna as promised by the ruling BJP in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi, who's the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, wondered if the BJP government will provide Rs 2,500 to nearly 48 lakh women in the capital aged above 18 years, or restrict the benefit to less than 1 per cent of the figure by putting in various riders.

Claiming that the BJP government formed a committee 12 days ago, which is yet to do anything, the former Delhi chief minister asked when will registration for the scheme begin and money be credited to the accounts of the beneficiary women.

The BJP government has approved Rs 5,100 crore for providing Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women from poor families in Delhi.

A committee of ministers headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been formed to oversee the implementation of the scheme, which was a key election promise of the saffron party ahead of the February 5 Delhi polls.