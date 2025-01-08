When you excel abroad, we rejoice in Odisha: Majhi to Indian diaspora

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today said that the residents of the state are overjoyed when people of Indian origin excel abroad. Majhi said this while addressing the young diaspora at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event here.

Advertisment

“You are our cultural ambassadors embodying the essence of India in your host nations and you are our pride. When you excel abroad we rejoice here,” Majhi said.

This is an occasion to honour the invaluable contributions of Indians worldwide and to explore new opportunities for brotherhood and collaboration.

“Hosting this prestigious event here in Odisha is a matter of immense honour and pride for us,” the chief minister said adding that it showcases the strength of global Indian identity.

Advertisment

He said the country celebrates the exceptional contributions of over 30 million Indians living in around 200 countries.

From being front-runners in science and technology to leading global corporations and shaping policies in governments across the world, the Indian Diaspora has demonstrated resilience and excellence, Majhi said.

The CM named top business leaders like Gopichand Hinduja and LN Mittal, CEOs like Indira Nooyi, Sundar Pichai, and Satya Nadella, scientists like Venkat Ramakrishnan, fashion designers like Bibhu Mohapatra, who have brought immense pride for the country.

Advertisment

The chief minister informed the visitors that Odisha is a treasure trove of history culture and natural beauty.

"From the majestic Sun Temple at Konark, to the sacred Jagannath Temple in Puri, our state is home to some of the most iconic landmarks of Indian civilisation," he said.

Majhi said while Odisha’s past is steeped in history, its present is defined by transformation and progress.

Advertisment

"Now, Odisha stands as a leader in mining and industries such as steel and aluminium, while emerging as a hub for sports, IT and skill development. Skilled in Odisha is a preferred brand name," the CM said.

He called upon “brothers and sisters” in the diaspora to reconnect with their roots and rediscover the magic of Odisha.

The state welcomes the diaspora's ideas, investments, and entrepreneurship, Majhi said.

Advertisment

In Odisha, opportunities are galore in sectors such as technology, renewable energy, infrastructure development, education, and tourism, he said.

“We also value the role of the diaspora in promoting Brand Odisha globally. You are our ambassadors bridging cultures and creating opportunities for Odisha on the world stage... Together we are stronger. Together we can build a viksit Odisha and viksit Bharat,” Majhi said.