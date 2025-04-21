Whenever Rahul Gandhi is abroad, he does not miss sharing hateful thoughts about India: Pradhan

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday attacked Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the Election Commission, saying whenever the Congress leader is abroad he does not miss sharing hateful thoughts about India and its democratic systems.

Gandhi, who is on a visit to the US, raised questions on the BJP-led coalition's victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls and alleged that the Election Commission of India was "compromised".

Pradhan alleged that Gandhi "hates the recognition India's glorious democratic traditions" are getting at the global level and was frustrated over the continuous defeats of his party.

"Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has once again questioned the credibility of the Election Commission from a foreign land. It is very unfortunate that whenever Rahul Gandhi is abroad, he does not miss sharing his hateful thoughts towards India and India's democratic systems," he wrote on X.

"In fact, the 'crown prince' of the 'royal' family which has been in power for decades, hates the recognition India's glorious democratic traditions are getting at the global level. This is the reason why he does not miss any opportunity to insult the country and its citizens," the BJP leader said.

Pradhan asserted that not only the country but the world also believes in India's great democratic values ​​and its credibility.

"But the frustration of continuous defeats is clearly visible on Rahul Gandhi's face. I request Rahul Gandhi ji not to hurt India's democratic dignity on the basis of electoral victory or defeat," he said. PTI GJS RT