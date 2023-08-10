Where are your priorities, madam: Mahua Moitra hits out at Smriti Irani over 'flying kiss' row

New Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday took a swipe at Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, saying that not one word was heard from her when a BJP MP was accused of harassment and molestation by wrestlers and now "she is talking about some flying kiss".

Moitra's attack came a day after Irani expressed outrage over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blowing a flying kiss in the Lok Sabha, calling him misogynist and saying the House had never witnessed such an "indecent act".

BJP women MPs later met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and demanded "stringent action" against Gandhi.

Speaking with reporters outside Parliament, Moitra said, "When a BJP MP was accused of harassment and molestation by our champion wrestlers, we did not hear one word out of the women and child development minister and now she is talking about some flying kiss, where are your priorities, madam." Her remarks were in reference to the allegations against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against the six-time MP on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.