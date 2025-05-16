Where beauty meets heritage: Miss World 2025 queens soak up Telangana’s culture

Hyderabad, May 16 (PTI) In a blend of beauty, culture, and environmental consciousness, Miss World 2025 contestants immersed themselves in Telangana’s natural and cultural heritage with a visit to the legendary 700-year-old banyan tree at Pillalamarri in Mahabubnagar district on Friday.

Located about 100 km from Hyderabad, the ancient tree is not only a marvel of nature but also a silent witness to seven centuries of history. Spanning over three acres, its enormous canopy resembles a green umbrella that can shelter nearly a thousand people at once.

Recognised by the Telangana Forest Department as one of the oldest banyan trees in the country, it has become a symbol of the state's ecological pride.

As the contestants from 22 countries arrived at the site, they were greeted by local women performing the vibrant Banjara dance.

The beauty queens joined in with enthusiasm, celebrating Telangana’s culture by participating in Bathukamma festivities and folk songs, adding colour and charm to the visit.

Guided by forest officials, the group took a tour around the tree, learning about its history and the government’s ongoing conservation efforts. They also explored stalls showcasing exquisite handloom sarees and handicrafts from Narayanpet and Gadwal—Telangana’s pride in traditional weaving.

While the ancient banyan offered a serene, grounding experience for the international guests, the visit turned into a unique moment for local school children, who had the rare chance to interact with the contestants of a global pageant.

Sharing her thoughts, Miss India World Nandini Gupta said, "My father is a farmer, and I truly appreciated the love and care shown for this tree. We have seen the foundation of India." She added that she and her fellow contestants would carry the memories of the visit with them and hoped to return someday.

Another contestant encouraged the children to “write their dreams in notes and work towards realising them,” inspiring young minds in the heart of rural Telangana.

Meanwhile, 24 contestants from the Miss World Asia-Oceania group, accompanied by reigning Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszková, explored the awe-inspiring Experium Eco-Tourism Park on Hyderabad’s outskirts.

Spread across 250 acres, Experium is hailed as one of India’s most immersive, expansive nature-based destinations—a living canvas of innovation, sustainability, and artistry.

The contestants were welcomed in traditional style with lively 'Dhol' beats and joyfully danced along before setting off in eco-friendly buggies for a curated tour.

They explored Experium’s standout attractions, including Sundowner Point, known for its spectacular sunsets; the Buddha Inside Tree Spot—a tranquil blend of nature and spirituality; the vibrant Red Tile Formation; a rare Oval/Umbrella-Shaped Tree canopy; and the striking Egyptian Rock Spot.

The beauty queens also participated in photo sessions and expressed admiration for the park’s vision and execution.

Earlier in the day, another group visited AIG Hospital for a special medical tourism event. Known for its specialised care across medical disciplines, the hospital offered the contestants an insightful experience.

They posed for photos beside life-sized cutouts of themselves, which they signed as mementoes.

AIG Chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, recently honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, addressed the group about recent advances in gastroenterology and the hospital’s research focus.

Telangana Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu highlighted the state’s robust healthcare system, noting that “the average cost of quality healthcare in Telangana is nearly 50 per cent lower than in the US and the EU.” Hyderabad’s medical tourism industry has witnessed impressive growth, with the number of foreign patients more than doubling in the last decade.

The Telangana government, leveraging the Miss World event to boost tourism and international outreach, has put together an elaborate action plan to promote the state as a global tourist and investment destination.

As part of this vision, the contestants are touring major attractions across the state. They took part in a heritage walk at the iconic Charminar on May 13, visited the Ramappa Temple in Mulugu—a UNESCO World Heritage Site—on May 14, and offered prayers at the revered Lord Narasimha temple in Yadagirigutta on May 15.

The Miss World 2025 journey began with a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10 and will continue until May 31, showcasing not just the spirit of global beauty but also the rich tapestry of Telangana’s cultural and natural wealth. PTI SJR GDK SSK SJR SSK ROH