Where is the question of corruption when public works have been stopped, ask K'taka contractors

Bengaluru, Aug 11 (PTI) The Karnataka State Contractors Association on Friday claimed that there is no question of corruption relating to award of and clearance of bills for public civil contracts in the state, as all the works have been stopped since the new government assumed office in May.

The Association's President D Kempanna said no contractor has spoken about corruption with him.

“We will not call them (Congress) honest either now or in future. What is happening with us now is that no work has been taking place for the past three months. Corruption will happen only if work happens. Whether they (Congress) are 'Satya Harishchandra' or not will be known only if work has taken place. Here, no work has happened,” he pointed out.

Kempanna said the Karnataka government has appointed a judge to investigate public works carried out by contractors during the previous BJP government. Accordingly, the contractors have prepared documents.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as chief minister on May 20 after the Congress was swept to power in the Assembly elections.

The CM on Friday said his government has ordered an investigation into the alleged scams that have taken place during the previous BJP government and it is not proper to release payments of the civil contractors’ pending bills till the probe is completed.

He said that the state government has ordered a judicial inquiry led by retired high court judge Justice B Veerappa. PTI GMS RS GMS ANE