Where public doesn't support them, they use ED: Punjab CM Mann on Sanjay Singh's arrest

Rewa (MP), Oct 10 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led Union government uses the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wherever "the public doesn't support them".

He was responding to a question about fellow Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh's arrest by the ED in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

“It is their nature to use the ED where the public does not support them,” Mann, here to campaign for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, told reporters.

Singh used to say “Modi- Adani Bhai-Bhai” which the Union government did not like, he claimed.

Manish Sisodia, who (as Delhi education minister) developed schools, and Satyendra Jain who (as Delhi health minister) developed hospitals were also sent to jail, Mann said.

"They feel that AAP is a party of leaders but it is a party of common people," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab chief minister spoke at a public rally in Churhat town of Sidhi district. Later in the evening, he held a road show in Rewa. PTI COR ADU KRK