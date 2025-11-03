Wherever PM goes, he accuses Oppn of insulting India, should create 'Apamaan Mantralaya': Priyanka

Saharsa/Lakhisarai (Bihar), Nov 3 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for frequently accusing opposition leaders of "insulting him, the country and Bihar", and sarcastically suggested that he should create a new ministry, the 'Apamaan Mantralaya' (Ministry of Insults).

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Bihar's Saharsa and Lakhisarai districts, Vadra accused the prime minister of diverting public attention from issues such as unemployment, corruption and poverty by constantly targeting his political opponents instead of speaking about governance.

"Instead of talking about development, the prime minister keeps accusing every opposition leader of insulting the country. He should form a new ministry, 'Apamaan Mantralaya', because that's what his government seems to be most focused on," she said to loud cheers from a packed crowd at Sonabarsa in Saharsa.

The Congress general secretary added, "That ministry will make a list of all the people who disrespected or insulted him or the country. The prime minister seems more interested in counting insults than addressing people's problems." Her comments came days after Modi accused the Congress-RJD combine of "insulting Chhathi Maiyya, opposing the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and protecting infiltrators for vote-bank politics".

Taking a sharp dig at the prime minister, Vadra said, "Whenever you ask any question to the PM, he is either touring the globe or starts crying that everyone is insulting him. Instead of cribbing, he should answer the people of Bihar and the youth about the misrule here." She compared the current situation in the country to colonial times, remarking, "First it was British rule, now it's Modi Raj, where if you ask a question, you are either killed or beaten up, but you don't get any answers." At her rally in Lakhisarai, Vadra mounted a strong offensive against the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme, an emotive issue in Bihar, where a large number of youths aspire to join the armed forces, saying it was neither in the interest of the nation nor of the young men dreaming to serve in uniform.

"The Agnipath scheme is neither serving the interests of the youth nor the country. The government must answer why it is playing with the future of lakhs of young men who dream of serving India. Whose interest is this NDA government trying to serve?" she asked.

Accusing the NDA of "speaking on unnecessary issues" while staying silent on corruption, unemployment and the alleged collapse of governance in Bihar, Vadra said, "Nitish Kumar doesn't run the Bihar government anymore. It's the prime minister and people at the Centre who are running the show." She claimed that "lakhs of names" have been removed from Bihar's electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), calling it a "conspiracy" to weaken people's democratic rights.

"This is not just about elections; this is about your rights. Losing your vote means losing your citizenship," she added.

The Congress leader also took a dig at the NDA government for "failing to generate employment" despite ruling Bihar for nearly two decades.

"What have they achieved in 20 years? Neither security nor employment. Bihar's youth are being forced to migrate to Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir for work," she said.

She alleged that industries in Bihar have been "handed over to corporates close to the BJP" and that "big businessmen like Adani and Ambani get their loans waived off easily, but farmers and small traders get no relief." "Modi ji is giving away Bihar's land to his friends at throwaway prices," she alleged, adding that demonetisation had "broken the backbone of small businesses" and worsened the condition of the poor.

Cautioning voters against pre-poll promises, Vadra urged them not to be influenced by cash incentives or temporary benefits.

"If they give you Rs 10,000 before the elections, take it, it's your money. But don't give them your vote. Remember your children's future when you vote," she said, triggering laughter and applause.

Vadra also made several promises on social security, women's welfare, and job creation if the INDIA bloc was voted to power in Bihar.

"We will provide free medical treatment of up to Rs 25 lakh to every family. Every woman in the state will receive Rs 2,500 per month, not just during the elections but even after we form the government," she announced.

"Poor families will be given land and homes, and the land will be registered in the woman's name. All application fees for government job exams will be waived. We will set up an Education City and an industrial cluster to create opportunities for the youth," she said.

Vadra further promised that every household with unemployed youth would have at least one member given a job, while loans would be provided to help young people start their own businesses.

"For women, LPG cylinders will be made available at Rs 500 each. All families will get 200 units of free electricity," she said.

Vadra also pledged to bring reservations for extremely backward castes in private institutions, and ensure transparency in government recruitment.

"If our party comes to power, we will release an annual exam calendar to ensure timely recruitment. Anyone who violates it will face strict action," she added.

She also held a road show in Rosera town in Samastipur district, waving to thousands of cheering supporters who lined the streets with party flags. PTI PNT ACD