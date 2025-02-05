Whether I go to the Kumbh Mela or not is matter of personal belief: D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Hitting back at comments regarding his plans to visit the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said that no one has the right to question his personal beliefs and devotion.

Shivakumar was responding to remarks by Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, who commented on reports about his plans to visit the Kumbh Mela while attempting to link it to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s recent statement.

Kharge had questioned whether poverty could be eradicated by taking a dip in the Ganga, alleging that BJP leaders were competing to take dips for the cameras.

"He (Ashoka), the Opposition Leader, thinks he will gain respect in his party by making comments against me. Let anyone say whatever they want—it is a matter of our dharma and karma, our practices, traditions, and beliefs," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he stated that rivers like the Ganga, Cauvery, Krishna, Brahmaputra, Arkavathi, and Vrishabhavathi belong to no one.

"Water has no colour, taste, or shape, and everyone needs water. People say whatever they want—I don’t know what his (Ashoka’s) issue is. Maybe he has some problem. No one has the right to speak about my personal beliefs. My belief and devotion are my personal matters," he said.

Ashoka, in a post on 'X', asked, "Won't Kharge now question—will all the sins of Dy CM Shivakumar be washed away as soon as he bathes in the Ganges? Will poverty be eradicated in Karnataka as soon as KPCC President Shivakumar takes a holy dip at the Kumbh Mela?"

When asked about his plans, Shivakumar said that whether he goes to the Kumbh Mela or not is entirely his decision. "It is a matter of my personal belief. Whether I go or not is my personal matter." Responding to a question about Kharge’s statement, he said, "He said it in a certain context, so why is the media making it an issue?"

"Let Ashoka comment on the Prime Minister’s participation in the Kumbh, not me. Whether I go or not is my personal belief. Let him comment on whether the Prime Minister, Home Minister (Amit Shah), and various leaders from across the country and the world visiting the Kumbh is right or wrong," he added.

When asked about plans for a second airport in Bengaluru, the Deputy Chief Minister, who is also in charge of Bengaluru’s development, said that the matter would be discussed and decided after the Global Investors Meet next week.

"Our Infrastructure Minister (M B Patil) is looking into it. The issue has not yet been discussed and finalised with me and the Chief Minister, though a preliminary meeting has taken place. After the Global Investors Meet, the Chief Minister and all of us will discuss and decide," he said.

Regarding a proposal for a water tariff hike in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said it would be discussed during the next Cabinet meeting.