Which Ramleela ends at 10 pm?, Ram-rajya should come in Delhi: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said her government has permitted cultural events like Ramleela and Durga Puja to continue until midnight, asserting that "Ram-rajya should come in Delhi" and for that "we all should work a little." "I always used to say that our Hindu festivals were facing problems. Which Ramleela ends at 10 pm? Durga Puja cannot end at 10 pm. When in Gujarat, Dandiya can go on all night and events can take place throughout the night, then what is the fault of the people of Delhi?" Gupta said.

"That is why this time we have given permission till 12 am. All the Ramleela, Durga Puja, and other cultural programmes can take place till midnight now," she added.

On Monday, the Delhi government extended the permissible time for the use of loudspeakers and public address systems during Ramleela, Durga Puja, Dussehra, and related events. The relaxation, valid from September 22 to October 3, was approved by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

The extension pushes the limit from 10 pm to 12 midnight, subject to adherence to the Noise Pollution Rules. In residential areas, organisers have been directed to ensure that sound levels do not exceed 45 decibels.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa thanked the chief minister and the governor for the move, calling it a long-standing demand of Ramleela committees.