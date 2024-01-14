While heading to Chandigarh, Haryana CM Khattar stops at tea shop in Ambala

Ambala, Jan 14 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was going from Karnal to Chandigarh, made a brief halt at a tea shop near Ambala city on Sunday and spoke to people there.

Khattar inquired about their well-being.

"It is my good fortune that the CM came," said the teaseller.

"I could not even imagine that the chief minister himself would come to a small tea shop and take tea," he said.

Seeing the chief minister, nearby shopkeepers also reached stall.

Khattar spoke to them as well and also learned about the problems of their area.

In November last year, Khattar had travelled in a government roadways bus from Karnal to Ambala Cantt while returning to Chandigarh. During this, he had interacted with the passengers and also shared his experience. PTI COR CHS ANB ANB