While on duty to detain rape accused, constables assaulted by family in Rajasthan's Sikar

Jaipur, Sep 24 (PTI) Two constables, who went to detain a man accused of kidnapping and rape, were allegedly assaulted by his family members in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Wednesday.

After the constables were manhandled on Tuesday evening, the accused attempted to flee but another police team helped in arresting him, they said.

The incident happened when constables Mukesh and Vijendra from Maulasar police station in Deedwana Kuchaman district wen to detain Gautam.

They caught Gautam in his house when his family members surrounded the policemen. In their attempt to prevent the arrest, the family members assaulted the constables.

During the scuffle, the accused attempted to flee, but a police team from the Dhod station reached the spot and detained Gautam.

Deputy SP Suresh Kumar said that based on a complaint filed by the two constables, a case has been registered at Dhod police station under sections related to obstruction in government work and assault.

No arrest has been made in connection with this case, he said, adding that the rape accused has been arrested.