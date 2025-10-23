White Knight Corps Commander assesses security mechanism in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Oct 23 (PTI) White Knight Corps General Officer Commanding (GoC) Lieutenant General P K Mishra on Thursday visited Basantgarh hills in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district to review the security mechanism in the militancy-infested mountainous belt.

He interacted with troops and commended their exceptional dedication and commitment to duty in the region.

"GoC White Knight Corps, along with GoC Delta Force, visited Basantgarh to review the security mechanism and commended troops of Delta Force for their exceptional dedication and commitment to duty," the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

The GoC emphasised maintaining a proactive stance, adopting cutting-edge strategies, and upholding the highest standards of professionalism in operational conduct.

The Dudu-Basantgarh area, along with other parts of the Jammu region, has been the site of multiple search and anti-terror operations throughout 2025.

Basantgarh has witnessed several encounters and terror incidents in the past.

It lies on a traditional infiltration route used by Pakistani terrorists who enter from the International Border in Kathua and move via higher reaches to Doda and Kishtwar districts in the Jammu region and further into the Kashmir Valley. PTI AB ANM NB