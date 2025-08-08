White Knight Corps commander reviews operational readiness in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Aug 8 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army's White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General P K Mishra, on Friday emphasised maintaining robust defensive and surveillance measures along the Line of Control to ensure mission effectiveness in safeguarding territorial integrity.

The GOC on Friday visited the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and reviewed the prevailing security situation in the region.

Lt Gen Mishra is currently visiting various operational areas in the Jammu region to enhance the operational preparedness of the troops ahead of Independence day.

“GOC White Knight Corps, along with GOC Crossed Swords Division, visited the forward areas of Sunderbani sector to assess the prevailing security situation and review the operational readiness of troops deployed along the LoC," the Corps said on X.

On Thursday, Lt Gen Mishra reviewed the security situation in Doda and Kishtwar districts, after visiting the border district of Poonch on Wednesday.

During his visits, the officer reinforced the focus on operational dominance and integrated threat response to thwart the “nefarious designs” of the enemy. PTI AB ARI