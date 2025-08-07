White Knight Corps commander reviews security of Doda, Kishtwar districts

Jammu, Aug 7 (PTI) A top Army official on Thursday reviewed the security situation of the twin mountainous districts of Doda and Kishtwar and conducted threat assessment at key checkpoints in the region.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army's White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General P K Mishra, is currently visiting various operational areas in the Jammu region to enhance the operational preparedness of troops ahead of Independence Day.

"GOC White Knight Corps, along with GOC Counter Insurgency Force (Delta), conducted an operational review in Doda and Kishtwar. He was briefed on the internal security situation, threat assessment and force deployment for counter-terrorism operations," the Corps said on X.

It further stated that focus was laid on maintaining area domination, enhancing surveillance and ensuring a coordinated and proactive response to emerging threats.

The Corps commander had earlier reviewed the security situation in the border district of Poonch on Wednesday, reinforcing the focus on operational dominance and integrated threat response to thwart the "nefarious designs" of the enemy.