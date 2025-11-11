White Knight Corps commander visits Ace of Spades division, briefed on operational situation

Jammu, Nov 11 (PTI) White Knight Corps General Officer Commanding (GoC) Lieutenant General P K Mishra on Monday visited the Ace of Spades division and an Artillery brigade in the Rajouri-Poonch sector, where he was briefed on the operational situation in the region.

The GoC commended the high standards of professionalism, operational readiness and steadfast commitment of the troops.

"GOC White Knight Corps visited the Ace of Spades Division and Artillery Brigade, where he interacted with commanders at various levels and troops," White Knight Corps said on X.

He was briefed on the operational situation and ongoing training initiatives of the formation.

The GoC appreciated the pivotal role of the troops in maintaining peace and security in the sensitive region. PTI AB KSS KSS