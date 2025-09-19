White Knight Corps GoC exhorts troops to maintain robust domination posture along LoC

Jammu, Sep 19 (PTI) White Knight Corps General Officer Commanding (GoC), Lieutenant General P K Mishra, on Friday exhorted troops to maintain a robust domination posture and effective surveillance measures to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity.

“The GoC White Knight, along with the GOC, Ace of Spades Division, visited the forward areas in the Bhimbar Gali sector to assess the security situation and review the operational preparedness of troops along the Line of Contriol (LoC)," the defence PRO in Jammu said.

Interacting with the troops, Lt Gen Mishra urged all ranks to maintain a robust domination posture and effective surveillance measures to safeguard India's territorial integrity. PTI AB ARI ARI