White Knight Corps GOC reviews air defence operational readiness in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 5 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army's White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General PK Mishra, on Friday reviewed the overall operational readiness of air defence brigades in forward areas in Jammu region.

He was briefed on current preparedness levels, training activities and measures undertaken to enhance operational capability.

"The GOC White Knight Corps visited the White Knight Air Defence Brigade to review the overall operational readiness," White Knight Corps said on X.

During his interaction with air defence personnel, the GOC highlighted the importance of staying prepared, upgrading skills continuously and maintaining high standards of professionalism to meet future challenges, it said.