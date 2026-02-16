White Knight Corps GOC reviews counter insurgency grid in J-K’s Kishtwar

Jammu, Feb 16 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding of the Army’s White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General P K Mishra, on Monday visited Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district and reviewed the counter-terrorism grid and operational preparedness of the troops.

He urged all ranks to remain vigilant and mission-ready at all times.

“The GOC, White Knight Corps, accompanied by GOC CIF (Delta), visited the general area of Kishtwar, J-K, to review the counter-terrorism grid and assess the operational preparedness of deployed units,” the White Knight Corps said on X.

Lt Gen Mishra was accompanied by the General Officer Commanding, Counter-Insurgency Force (Delta), Major General A P S Bal. He was briefed on the prevailing security situation and measures to further strengthen the security framework and inter-agency synergy. PTI AB AB SKY SKY