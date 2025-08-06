White Knight Corps GOC reviews security in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Aug 6 (PTI) General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army's White Knight Corps, Lt Gen P K Mishra, on Wednesday conducted a review of security situation in border district of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, reinforcing focus on operational dominance and integrated threat response to thwart "nefarious designs" of the enemy.

Lt Gen Mishra was accompanied by GOC, Ace of Spades Division, also known as 25 Infantry Division, Maj Gen Kaushik Mukherjee, during the visit to the areas along the Line of Control (LoC) under the Poonch brigade, officials said.

"He (Lt Gen Mishra) was briefed on the current security situation, threat assessment and operational posture of own forces (during the visit)," Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

It said the GOC of White Knight Corps reinforced focus on operational dominance and integrated threat response to thwart "nefarious designs" of the enemy.

"The Corps Commander interacted with troops, commended their high morale and operational readiness in the face of evolving threats," the post said.