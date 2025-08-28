White Knight Corps GoC reviews security situation along LoC in Poonch district

Jammu, Aug 28 (PTI) White Knight Corps General Officer Commanding (GoC) Lieutenant General P K Mishra on Thursday visited forward areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district to assess the operational preparedness and prevailing security situation in the sector.

He impressed upon the troops to maintain a robust defensive posture and enhanced surveillance measures along the border.

"GOC White knight corps along with GOC Ace of Spades Division visited forward areas of Krishna Ghati Sector to assess the prevailing security situation and review the operational readiness of troops deployed along the Line of Control," the Defense PRO said in a post on X. PTI AB MNK MNK