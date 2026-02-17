White Knight Corps GOC reviews security situation in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, Feb 17 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding of the Army’s White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General P K Mishra, on Tuesday visited Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district and reviewed the security environment with the field commanders.

He also urged all ranks to remain vigilant and mission-ready at all times.

“GOC White Knight Corps, along with GOC CIF Romeo, visited general areas of Potha and Thanamandi to conduct a comprehensive review of the prevailing security environment,” the White Knight Corps said on X.

Lieutenant General Mishra assessed the ground situation, interacted with the commanders at various levels, and evaluated the operational preparedness of the units deployed in the area, it said.

The Army's counter-insurgency force, Romeo, is focused on unwavering vigilance, absolute readiness, dominance on the ground, and securing peace, it added.