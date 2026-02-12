White Knight Corps GOC visits forward areas in J-K's Rajouri, calls for relentless vigilance

Jammu, Feb 12 (PTI) General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps Lt Gen P K Mishra on Thursday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, asking the troops to maintain relentless vigilance and professional excellence to meet emerging threats, the Army said.

Lt Gen Mishra visited Naushera sector and undertook a comprehensive review of the prevailing security environment and operational preparedness along the LoC, Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Amidst the rugged terrain and challenging conditions, the GOC interacted with steadfast troops deployed on the LoC and was apprised of their high state of readiness, intensive training regimen and enhanced measures to sharpen surveillance, precision engagement and combat effectiveness, the Army said.

Commending their unwavering resolve, Lt Gen Mishra underscored the imperative of relentless vigilance, uncompromising preparedness and continuous professional excellence to decisively meet emerging threats, the social media post said.

Meanwhile, security forces launched a search operation at Dharanji in Sarthal area of Kishtwar district following information about suspected movement of two terrorists this afternoon, officials said.

They said a similar search operation continued for the second day in Katasoo and Donadi in Thathri area of Doda district.

The operation was launched on Wednesday following information about movement of three suspected persons, the officials said.