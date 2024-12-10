White Knight Corps GOC visits hinterland areas in J-K's Kishtwar, reviews security situation

Jammu, Dec 10 (PTI) Senior Army officials on Tuesday reviewed security situation in the Kishtwar region of Jammu area following allegations that some locals were beaten by troops inside a camp here, officials said.

Advertisment

The situation in the higher reaches of Kishtwar was also reviewed at the meeting chaired by Nagrota-based Lieutenant General Navin Sachedeva, who heads strategic XVI corps of the Army.

Since last year, the south of Pir Panjal comprising areas including Doda, Poonch, Rajouri, and Kishtwar has seen a surge in terror activities.

Lieutenant General Sachdeva visited hinterland areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and lauded troops' vigilance and dedication in guarding the region.

Advertisment

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps said, "GOC White Knight Corps accompanied by GOC CIF Delta visited Kijai in Kishtwar sector to review the prevalent security situation and operational preparedness." GOC commended the troops for their steadfast commitment and emphasised the importance of maintaining the highest standards of professionalism in all operations. PTI AB MNK MNK