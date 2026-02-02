White Knight Corps GOC visits J-K’s Kishtwar, asks troops to remain mission-ready

Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding of the Army’s White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General P K Mishra, on Monday visited Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district and urged all ranks to remain vigilant and mission-ready at all times, officials said.

Lt Gen Mishra was accompanied by General Officer Commanding, Counter-Insurgency Force (Delta), Major General A P S Bal, they said.

The visit came amid an ongoing operation in the snow-bound higher reaches of the Chatroo forest belt to hunt down a group of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, who had four encounters with the search parties over the past two weeks at different places.

“The GOC White Knight Corps, accompanied by GOC CIF (Delta), visited the general area of Kishtwar to review the counter-terrorism grid and assess the operational preparedness of the units deployed in the region.

“He was briefed on the prevailing security situation, with focused discussions on strengthening the security framework and enhancing coordination among all stakeholders,” the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Commending the troops of the Delta Force for their steadfast resolve, high morale and unwavering commitment to peace and stability, the post said the GOC urged all ranks to remain vigilant, agile and mission-ready at all times.

On January 31, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma visited Kishtwar and reviewed the counter-terrorism grid.

He commended the troops for their unwavering resolve in the ongoing anti-terror operation. PTI TAS ARI