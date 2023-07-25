White paper on big projects choosing other states over Maharashtra to be presented in legislature: Samant

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) A white paper bringing out facts on big-ticket projects choosing other states over Maharashtra will be presented before the legislature in the ongoing Monsoon session, industries minister Uday Samant said on Tuesday.

A white paper is a kind of government report on a particular subject giving details and context.

In a written response to a question in the legislative council, Samant said directions have been given to present facts about projects like the Vedanta-Foxconn, Tata-Airbus, and Bulk Drugs Park.

“A white paper will be presented on big-ticket projects choosing other states over Maharashtra in this Monsoon session,” Samant said.

The opposition has blamed the Eknath Shinde-led government for many big projects choosing other states, especially Gujarat, over Maharashtra. The government has hit back and blamed the earlier Uddhav Thackeray government for the migration. PTI PR NR