White paper should be published on use of foreign funds in Indian politics: CPI(M)

Dankuni (WB), Feb 23 (PTI) Alleging that foreign funds were being used in West Bengal since the 2011 Assembly elections, the state CPI(M) on Sunday demanded that the central and the state governments publish a white paper on the matter.

CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Mohammed Salim's accusations came amid a row over US President Donald Trump questioning the USAID's funding of USD 21 million for voter turnout in India.

"The BJP and the RSS have been alleging that funds were sent to the INDIA bloc during the last Lok Sabha polls, but now the truth has come out. Today, the PM's close friend Trump said that the USD 21 million was sent to Modi and the BJP. What would the BJP IT cell and the TMC reply now?" Salim said.

The CPI(M) has been against the corporate fund and electorate bonds, he said adding that there should be an independent or judicial investigation of the issue.

Salim also alleged that foreign money "has been used in West Bengal since the 2011 Assembly elections", after which the Trinamool Congress came to power.

"The state or the Centre should come out with a white paper in this connection, or initiate an independent or judiciary probe to find out how (the funds from abroad) were used to weaken our country, our neighbours and increase communal disharmony and harm democracy... People have the right to know," Salim said.

The former MP was talking to journalists during the second day of the ongoing 27th State Conference of the CPI(M) being held here in Hooghly district.

Salim said he was part of a committee formed by the Prime Minister's Office during the IK Gujral government to see how foreign funds are being used through NGOs.

"I worked as the head of that committee. But after BJP came to power, it was dismantled and no such panels were set up ever again," he said.

The CPI(M) leader alleged that foreign money entered the TMC's account throu NN