White tiger cub dies in Nandankanan Zoo

Bhubaneswar, Jun 2 (PTI) A seven-month-old white tiger cub died at Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar, officials said on Monday.

The white tiger cub, born to Melanistic tiger Krishna and white tigress Rupa on November 2 last year, showed signs of lameness in March and was under regular veterinary care, including diagnostic imaging, medication, and nutritional supplementation, a zoo officer said.

Experts from the Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH) have also examined the tiger cub, and blood tests showed no major abnormalities. Despite initial recovery, the cub exhibited some degree of lameness, he said.

On the night of May 31, the cub ate normally and showed no signs of distress. However, on the next day (June 1), the cub was seen struggling and passed away in the evening, he said.

The officer said that the cause of death will be ascertained after a post-mortem examination.

Since the mother was taking care of the cubs (1 white coloured & 2 normal coloured), they were kept with the mother, he said.

The concern for the zoo authority is that other cubs of Rupa are also showing the same symptoms. Screening against diseases and treatment are under progress, he said.

After the death of the white tiger cub, the Nandankanan Zoo is left with 27 tigers including 18 normal-coloured tigers, 5 white tigers and 4 melanistic (black strip) tigers.

In January this year, a two-month-old white female tiger cub, born to white tigress Rupa and melanistic tiger Krishna, died in the zoo here.