White tigress Rupa gives birth to 4 cubs at Nandankanan Zoo

Bhubaneswar, Nov 2 (PTI) The Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) here on Saturday got new guests with white tigress 'Rupa' giving birth to four cubs.

The zoo authorities said that the four cubs were born to 6-year-old Rupa and melanistic tiger 'Krishna'.

She gave birth to cubs between 5.43 am and 9.31 am and they are under CCTV surveillance to ensure their health and safety, the authorities said.

However, they said it was too early to determine the sex of the tiger cubs.

At present Nandankanan has 27 tigers including (17) normal coloured tigers, (7) white tigers and (3) melanistic tigers. PTI AAM AAM RG