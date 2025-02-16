White topping for roads in Bengaluru on par with international standards: D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Feb 16 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that the state government was spending Rs 1,700 crore for roads white topping in Bengaluru, aimed at creating international standards.

Shivakmar, who is also the Minister in-charge of Bengaluru development inspected the quality and the progress of various road development works in the city.

"White topping is going on in 97 roads and a road network spanning 150 km. We are building long lasting roads involving all urban agencies of Bengaluru. These roads will have provision for ducts for power cables and communication cables and we will not allow cutting of roads for utilities in the future," Shivakumar said.

Noting that the priority is quality work at a fast pace, he said, "We have given a deadline of 11 months to close this. In the second phase of this project, we will white top 450 km of roads. After these projects, Bengaluru will have a total of 1,700 km of white topped roads." Asked about the objective of his inspection, the Deputy CM said, "I came to inspect the coordination between various agencies of Bengaluru and also to ensure the budget is utilized in a timely manner while achieving the targets." To a question on the reported statement of the Union Railway Minister that the tunnel road project planned in Bengaluru was a bad idea, he said, "If that is the case, why are they building tunnels in Maharashtra? What does the Railway Minister have to do with tunnel projects in Bengaluru?" Asked about the preparations for ensuring water supply this summer, Shivakumar said, "We have rolled out the Cauvery 5th stage project to ensure sufficient water for Bengaluru this summer. People should come forward and take Cauvery water connections." PTI KSU KH