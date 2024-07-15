White topping of Bengaluru roads at cost of Rs 1800 cr to make them pothole-free: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Jul 15 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said the government was spending Rs 1,800 crore for white topping of 157 km of roads in Bengaluru to ensure that they are pothole-free and last for about 25 years.

“The roads in Bengaluru are prone to potholes. Hence, we will white top roads under the 'Sugama Sanchara Bengaluru' and 'Brand Bengaluru' initiatives,” Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister, said.

Earlier, he inaugurated white topping of a 19.67 km stretch of roads in Chamarajpet, Gandhinagar, Malleshwaram and Mahalakshmipura areas, completed at a cost of Rs 200 crore.

“We are white topping the roads to ensure that they are pothole-free and last about 25 years. The works will be completed within the specified deadline. We will ensure the best quality work,” Shivakumar said. PTI AMP RS RS