Whitewashing at Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid set to conclude

Sambhal: The whitewashing work at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal is set to be completed on Thursday, marking the conclusion of a high court-mandated renovation process that began earlier this week.

Masood Farooqui, the secretary of the mosque committee, told PTI that he is confident that the work will finish in the stipulated time.

"The painting and whitewashing work is still underway, and we expect it to be completed by today. The high court had given a one-week deadline, and we are confident that the work will be finished within the stipulated time," he said.

The renovation work, conducted under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), has been in progress since Sunday following a directive from the Allahabad High Court.

The mosque management had previously sought permission for whitewashing, additional lighting, and decorative installations around the structure.

Addressing concerns over the change in colour on the backside of the mosque, Shahi Jama Masjid President Zafar Ali told reporters that the ASI had painted the rear section of the mosque white, replacing the earlier green and golden hues. However, he emphasised that the mosque committee had no objections to the change.

"The ASI informed us that all their protected buildings are painted white.We have no opposition to this, and we are fully cooperating with them," Ali said.

When asked if the mosque committee would challenge the colour change in court, he clarified, "We have no objections, no complaints, and no disputes regarding this matter." The whitewashing of the Mughal-era mosque comes amid a legal dispute over the site's history, following a petition claiming that the mosque was built over an ancient Hindu temple.

Riots erupted in Sambhal in November last year during protests against a court-ordered ASI survey of the structure. The violence led to four deaths and injuries to several police personnel.

On March 12, the Allahabad High Court directed the ASI to complete the whitewashing of the mosque's outer walls within a week, while also reviewing objections raised by the Shahi Jama Masjid Management Committee regarding the ASI's survey report.

Following the order, ASI teams conducted measurements and assessments on March 13, leading to the ongoing restoration work.