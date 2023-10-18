Who are drug case accused Lalit Patil's `protectors', asks Congress leader Nana Patole

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday said that drug case accused Lalit Patil was a mere "pawn", and sought to know who was `protecting' him.

Patil, a main accused in a Rs 300 crore mephedrone seizure case, was arrested in Bengaluru on Tuesday night, more than two weeks after he escaped from the government-run Sassoon hospital in Pune.

Talking to reporters here, Patole said the "BJP government" in the state was tarnishing Maharashtra's image.

"A large stock of drugs has been seized in the state in the last few days. Such a large-scale drug business cannot run without political blessings. Lalit Patil is a just a pawn, who is the mastermind?" he asked.

Congratulating Mumbai police for nabbing him, Patole alleged that while admitted in the hospital, Patil had been availing of "all facilities".

"We had said earlier that efforts were being made to protect him. Now Lalit Patil himself has admitted that he was being protected....Who is supporting the world of drugs and people like Lalit Patil?" the Congress leader asked.

While unemployment is rising and vacancies in the government are not being filled up, the youth in the state are being lured into the world of drugs, Patole said. PTI MR KRK