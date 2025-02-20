WHO identifies encephalitis as increasing global threat, matter of urgent public health priority

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The World Health Organization and Encephalitis International have launched a critical Technical Brief on encephalitis which identified the infectious and autoimmune disease as an increasing global threat, making it an urgent public health priority.

The Technical Brief outlines the worldwide burden of encephalitis, key actions required to improve prevention, data collection and surveillance, diagnostics and treatment, aftercare and awareness, and research innovation.

"Encephalitis is an increasing global threat. Without urgent attention and investment, we will see more needless deaths and disabilities from the condition," said Dr Ava Easton, the chief executive of Encephalitis International.

Encephalitis, caused by infectious and autoimmune factors, is an often-deadly brain inflammation that can affect anyone regardless of age, sex or ethnicity. It can lead to severe neurological consequences, including permanent brain injury.

It arises either from an infection invading the brain, such as Japanese Encephalitis and Scrub Typhus which are more prevalent in India or from the immune system mistakenly attacking the brain.

According to a survey in 2024, as many as 1,548 Japanese Encephalitis cases were reported from 24 states and Union Territories in the country.

WHO and Encephalitis International urged policymakers, public health professionals, healthcare providers, and researchers to implement its recommendations to save lives and reduce disability associated with encephalitis.

"WHO's recognition of encephalitis as a growing global threat marks a pivotal moment. We must act decisively to improve prevention, diagnosis, and care for those affected. Encephalitis disproportionately affects individuals in low-to-middle-income countries, where healthcare resources are often limited," Dr Easton said.

The technical brief aims to focus attention on the increasing global threat of the disease, prevention strategies and existing gaps in the diagnosis, treatment and care which will help enable more people affected to receive the treatment and care they need to live fulfilling and healthy lives, said Dr Tarun Dua, Brain Health Unit, Department of Mental Health, Brain Health and Substance Use. PTI PLB NSD NSD