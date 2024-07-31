'Who is Equal?': Book explores politics, philosophy of inequality in India

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) A new book by Supreme Court lawyer and author Saurabh Kirpal will offer a comprehensive overview of the law of the land and delve into the pervasive inequalities in India along the lines of caste, religion, gender, and sexuality.

Published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), "Who is Equal" will examine how the right to equality has influenced citizens' lives in various domains, including employment, education, marriage, and business.

The book, written in a non-legal language, replete with data and personal anecdotes, discusses the developments in anti-discrimination law, the role of the courts in upholding, or failing to uphold, the promise of the Constitution.

Kirpal's book also discusses the law as it exists on paper as well as "how its unequal application impacts people's lives".

"Even though we Indians pride ourselves on living in a constitutional democracy, most average citizens are unaware of the workings of the law or what their fundamental rights actually mean. The law is often seen as distant and inaccessible, shrouded in arcane legal language, causing both cynicism and apathy among the general public," Kirpal said in a statement.

In "Who is Equal?", Kirpal seeks to untangle the philosophical and practical tangents of inequality prevalent in our country, presenting a thorough explanation and understanding of existing laws and discussing theories that allow for a close inspection of concerns across a spectrum.

"Generally, we are not a very rights-focused society, with courts sometimes appearing to enforce certain political moralities rather than protecting individual rights. I felt it important to make people aware of their rights, which are often ignored. In doing so, knowledge is the most potent weapon, or at least a minimal starting point. This book seeks to demystify the law relating to equality and present the arguments in a cogent and comprehensible language," Kirpal added.

He is the editor of "Sex and the Supreme Court", an anthology about issues relating to law, gender, and sexuality, and has authored the book "Fifteen Judgments: Cases that Shaped India's Financial Landscape".

"Who is Equal?" will hit the stands on August 28.