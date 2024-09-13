Who is qualified to question ADGP-RSS meeting, asks Suresh Gopi

Kozhikode(Kerala), Sep 13 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Friday came out in support of ADGP (law and order) M R Ajithkumar, facing criticism over his meeting with an RSS leader last year, by saying that there was no one qualified enough in the state to question the IPS officer's action.

Gopi, while speaking at an event here, said he has been hearing criticism from various quarters for sometime over the issue and asked, "Who among those levelling the criticisms were qualified enough to question the same?" He said that those promoting such "political untouchability" are equally criminals.

The Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism also said that he has no intention to harm anyone, but will not let escape those trying to harm others.

He further said that he would not claim to be righteous by stretching out his hand.

"I have said before that this is pure," he said, indicating his heart.

ADGP Ajithkumar has also been accused of various wrongdoings by Left MLA P V Anvar.

It was amidst these allegations that his meeting with an RSS leader in May last year became a subject of discussion.

Anvar, a businessman-turned-politician and MLA from the Nilambur assembly constituency, recently alleged that ADGP Ajithkumar tapped the phones of ministers, political leaders, and journalists.

He also alleged that Ajithkumar had close ties to gold smuggling rackets and was involved in several serious crimes. PTI HMP HMP ROH