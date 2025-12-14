Who is this Rehman dakait who robbed Mumbai?; Mahayuti is Dhurandhar alliance: Shinde targets Uddhav

Nagpur, Dec 14 (PTI) In a veiled attack on Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday invoked characters from the film Dhurandhar, saying that the "Rehman Dakait" who robbed "Mumbai’s treasury" would be given a befitting reply by the "Dhurandhar Mahayuti" alliance.

The latest attack comes ahead of the elections to municipal corporations, including the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Speaking during the “last week resolution” debate in the state legislature, Shinde used shayari and sarcasm to target the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief over his "brief attendance" in the legislative council and what he termed a betrayal of (Hindutva) ideology.

Referring to the undivided Shiv Sena’s long stint in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Shinde said, "Who is this Rehman Dakait who robbed the Mumbai treasury? I don’t launch personal attacks, but many such Rehman Dakaits have come and gone. This ‘Dhurandhar Mahayuti’ will give a befitting reply to them. The current Mahayuti is just a trailer—asli picture abhi baaki hai.” The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP.

Listing welfare initiatives of the Mahayuti government, Shinde lauded the education minister for introducing a 21-page chapter on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the CBSE curriculum.

Targeting Thackeray, he said that one’s character does not improve by speaking ill of others.

"The person who traded trust and ideology for power cannot be a true heir,” Shinde said, alluding to the Hindutva legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Responding to Thackeray’s recent questioning of the constitutionality of the post of deputy chief minister, Shinde said, "When I became chief minister, you called me non-constitutional and wanted me removed. Now you want me removed as deputy chief minister." Calling government schemes "game-changers", Shinde asserted that the Mahayuti would win upcoming municipal corporation elections and prove that the allies are "real Dhurandhars".

"We ran the legislature till 2 am, but some people cannot sit in the House even for two hours. Some legislators treat the session like tourism,” he said, targeting Thackeray, an MLC.

He said the opposition didn't raise any issue concerning the common people, other than demanding the appointment of the leader of the opposition during the winter session, which concluded on Sunday.

Dismissing criticism about under development of Vidarbha, Shinde said the government is focused on development in the region.

"Gadchiroli is emerging as the next steel hub of India, with proposed investments worth Rs 5 lakh crore. This will generate employment along with development,” he said, adding that projects in logistics, textiles and defence manufacturing are planned in Gadchiroli, Amravati and other districts.

Shinde reiterated that the "Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana" will never be discontinued and a decision on increasing the monthly stipend to eligible women to Rs 2,100 will be taken at "an appropriate time".

Referring to the announcement of the redevelopment of old buildings in Mumbai, he said the Mahayuti government was fulfilling Balasaheb Thackeray’s dream by providing housing to citizens. "We will make Mumbai’s roads pothole-free and the city pollution-free," he added.

Shinde said becoming the Chief Minister was never his agenda, and he always strived to work for the people and resolve their issues. "People made me the chief minister and also deputy chief minister", he added.

He said Maharashtra will make the highest contribution to realise PM Modi's dream of turning India into a USD 5 trillion economy. PTI CLS NSK