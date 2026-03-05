'Who pressured him? Will BJP control Bihar now': Pilot questions Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha move

Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed scepticism regarding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to contest for the Rajya Sabha, alleging that the decision may have been made under pressure.

"I do not understand why you (Nitish Kumar) contested the elections, sought the support of the people, and won their votes. Now you are withdrawing. Who is pressuring you to do this? Are you acting of your own free will, or is this a reluctant decision? It's unclear," Pilot told reporters here.

He pointed out that Nitish Kumar has a history of frequently changing his stance.

"Nitish ji has changed his mind many times before. Now, there are rumours that he is heading to Delhi (Rajya Sabha). What will happen in Bihar now? Will the BJP exert pressure and take control?" he asked.

The Congress leader emphasised that the developments in Bihar are occurring while the public remains uninformed.

"If Nitish Kumar had announced his intention to join the Rajya Sabha earlier, the results of the assembly elections could have been different," he added. PTI SDA MPL MPL