'Who snatched Mangalsutra of wives of soldiers killed in Pulwama': Dimple Yadav hits out at BJP

Unnao: In a veiled attack on the BJP over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mangalsutra' remark, SP leader Dimple Yadav on Wednesday said the party should answer "who snatched the Mangalsutra of wives of soldiers" killed in Pulwama.

The Samajwadi Party leader was referring to Modi's allegations at an election rally that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims and cited former prime minister Manmohan Singh's statement that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.

"They won't even spare your 'mangalsutra', "Modi had said in Banswara, Rajasthan.

The SP and the Congress are a part of the opposition INDIA bloc and are fighting the Lok Sabha polls together in Uttar Pradesh.

"Those who talk of the Mangalsutra should also talk about the Pulwama incident. Our soldiers were martyred and the mangalsutra of their wives were snatched from them," Yadav said at a rally in support of SP candidate Annu Tandon here.

"These people should answer who was behind the Pulwama incident? What did the government do about the incident?" Dimple Yadav, who is the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, said without taking any names.

More than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed after their vehicle convoy was attacked in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir in February 2019 ahead of the general elections.

Yadav, the sitting MP from Mainpuri, accused the Modi government of snatching jobs and employment from the youth.

Today, the country is engaged in a fight to save democracy. All sections of society are being intimidated by the Enforcement Directorate, and none of them are being respected. The country's wealth is being distributed among a few capitalists, she said.

Yadav also participated in the nomination rally of the Unnao SP candidate and appealed to the people to ensure her victory from the seat.