'Who will pay rent, car loan, provide for 5 children': Family of cab driver dragged to death by robbers in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Bijender Shah, the taxi driver from Bihar who was dragged to death under the wheels of his own vehicle while resisting a robbery bid, was the sole breadwinner of the family and wanted to see his daughter become a civil servant.

He leaves behind his wife, their five children and some questions nobody has currently got answers to: who will pay the house rent, the car loan and provide for the family! He had taken a loan to buy the car in March and ran it as a cab on hire to earn a livelihood. But the robbers on Tuesday snatched his car -- and the family's only earning member.

The 43-year-old met a horrific death after being dragged under the rear wheels of his own vehicle for 300 metres while resisting the carjacking attempt on a busy road in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Wednesday.

Waiting outside the Safdarjung Hospital mortuary on Wednesday, as they mourned Bijender Shah's relatives and friends were also worried about his family.

"He was the sole breadwinner for his family," said Nagendra Shah, the younger brother of the deceased. "They live in a rented accommodation. Who will bear their expenses -- rent and daily expenses for livelihood?" Nagendra Shah said his brother lived in Haryana's Faridabad with his family. "He bought the new car on a loan for driving it as a cab on hire. On Wednesday around 2 pm, he called his family members informing that he got a passenger. Around 7 pm, his wife called him and asked money for buying vegetables. He sent the money online," said Nagendra Shah, the younger brother of the deceased.

Three of his children study here and two daughters live in Motihari district in Bihar.

"We want the accused be arrested as soon as possible. The family members should get compensation so that they can survive and his daughter can become what his father wanted," Nagendra said.

Bijender Shah's eldest daughter is pursuing History (Honours) from Deshbandhu College of the Delhi University.

The victim's 12-year-old son Aakash said that police informed his uncle in Bihar about the incident who subsequently broke the terrible news to them.

"The police called my uncle Ranjeet who lives in Bihar and informed him about the incident who later called us around 2 am and asked about the whereabouts of my father? I told him that he was away at work. Then my uncle asked us to go to the police station with a photo of my father. When we reached there, we were informed about the incident," Aakash said.

He recalled his father had started driving a cab in 2012.

Vinod Paswan, a neighbour of the victim, said they used to stay together in late 90s.

"We used to stay together in central Delhi and drive auto-rickshaw. Before that in 1996, drove rickshaw for around two years. Shah had struggled a lot during his initial days in the city. His daughter is very intelligent and currently studying in Deshbandhu College. She is also preparing for the UPSC examination and the whole family wanted her to become a civil servant," Paswan said.

The Delhi Police said it received a call about a man's body lying near the NH-8 service road in Vasant Kunj North at 11.30 pm. It is suspected that the victim was attacked during a robbery bid, but the police are trying to piece together the sequence of events, officials said.

Paswan also said that Bijender shifted to Surya Colony, Sehatpur, Faridabad, Haryana around two years ago. Earlier, he used to stay with them near Akshardham in east Delhi.

Paswan said ]he got a call this morning from the victim's family regarding the incident and rushed to Safdarjung Hospital. PTI NIT SLB SLB TIR TIR